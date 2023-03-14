Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $57.75 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.65% of Axonics worth $57,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 60.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,539 shares of company stock worth $11,942,021. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.