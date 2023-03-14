Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $64.39 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Stericycle worth $64,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 128.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.