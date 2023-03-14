Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.24% of Veeco Instruments worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments Profile

Shares of VECO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

