Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Iron Mountain worth $60,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $644,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $5,564,979 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

