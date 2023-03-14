Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 94,659 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 849,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,659 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $53,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.19%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

