Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,272,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.41% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
