Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,272,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.41% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.