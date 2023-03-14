Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 839,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $59,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Comerica Stock Down 27.7 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

