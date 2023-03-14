Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,108 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.59% of Utz Brands worth $54,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,658 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 32,495.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 484,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 458,624 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,636,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

