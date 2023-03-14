NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

