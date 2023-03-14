Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Review

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 2.94 $94.26 million $6.55 10.14 Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.46 $40.01 million $2.09 7.94

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.41% 11.06% 1.23% Alerus Financial 17.64% 12.94% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Alerus Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

