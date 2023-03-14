Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,896 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.