Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Membership Collective Group Trading Down 6.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.