Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $253,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,486 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.