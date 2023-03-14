Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Cardlytics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics Company Profile

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

