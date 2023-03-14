Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 72,715 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

