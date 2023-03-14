Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

