Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $225,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

