Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $236,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Portillo’s Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PTLO opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
