Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $705,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

