Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

