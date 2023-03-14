Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $684,000 Investment in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 92.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

