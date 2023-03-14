Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.96.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
