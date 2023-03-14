Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

