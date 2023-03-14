Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

