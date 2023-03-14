Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 35,446 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

