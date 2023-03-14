Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 3,948 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

BELFA opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

