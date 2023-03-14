Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,709 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 217,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

