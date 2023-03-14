Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

ADP stock opened at $213.55 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.