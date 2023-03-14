Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 8,530 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.6 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.