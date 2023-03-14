Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $656,000 Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $565,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

