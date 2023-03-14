Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Crocs by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

