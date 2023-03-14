Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

