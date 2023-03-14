Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 204,379 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,794.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,379 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

