Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE NGC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $349,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

