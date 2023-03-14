Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northwest Pipe Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
