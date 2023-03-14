Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,091 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NVS opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

