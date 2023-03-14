Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 42.6% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,674,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,385,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,824,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 223,428 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPS stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

