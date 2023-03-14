OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

