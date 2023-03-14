Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $84.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.36.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Okta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Okta by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.