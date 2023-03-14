Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,192 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

