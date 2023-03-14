Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,078.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,990.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

