Oppenheimer Comments on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

INO opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $312.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.