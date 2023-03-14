Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

