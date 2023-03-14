Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Stock Down 1.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

DOV opened at $143.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

