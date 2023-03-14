Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($13.84) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 13.9 %

About Orchestra BioMed

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $16.07 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

(Get Rating)

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.