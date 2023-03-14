Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 279.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.