Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,464,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,101 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

