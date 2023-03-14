Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $108.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

