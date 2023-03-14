Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.34. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.
Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
