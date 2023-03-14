Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.34. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

