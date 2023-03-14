Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 108.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

